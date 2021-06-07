It is the busiest time of year if you are travelling on the M5, with National Highways estimating 68,000 vehicles use the stretch between Gloucester and Bristol every day in August.

The main message from company is plan ahead for your journey as the summer holidays sees a large increase in breakdowns and tyre blow-outs.

Video journalist Dan Ayers has been given a behind-the-scenes look by joining a traffic officer on their busy morning patrol.