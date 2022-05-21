A man who lost his sight two years ago is helping to educate people about living with blindness through social media.

Yahya Pandor and his brother Isa have built up more than 10,000 followers on TikTok thanks to their entertaining and light-hearted videos.

The 27-year-old from Gloucester said he was determined to stay positive after losing his sight to macular degeneration. He said laughter was "the best medicine".

In the videos the brothers discuss themes such as the most common questions blind people are asked and coping with day-to-day challenges, with the emphasis on education and often a comedic twist.