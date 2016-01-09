The UK's biggest EuroMillions lottery winners have been revealed as a couple from Gloucester who scooped £184m with a lucky dip ticket.

Joe and Jess Thwaite won a record-breaking £184,262,899 last week.

After being introduced by TV presenter Dermot O'Leary at a glitzy ceremony on Thursday, Mr Thwaite confirmed he had already left his job as a communications sales manager.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk