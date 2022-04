A financial advisor has adopted a more peaceful commute to work by travelling via paddleboard.

It takes Alex Kell about 20 minutes to travel along the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal from his home to his office in the city's docks.

"It's much more relaxing than getting stuck in a traffic jam every morning," he said.

"I don't get stressed before work anymore and it's really helped my mental health."

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers