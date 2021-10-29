Bristol protester 'carried away' by emotions as he tried to torch police van
A man found guilty of trying to set fire to police a van during a Kill the Bill protest told a court he "got carried away" with his emotions.
Ryan Roberts said he was at the event in Bristol in March because he thought new legislation would ban peaceful protest.
Officers started pushing the crowd back from a police station where protesters had gathered, Bristol Crown Court heard.
The 25-year-old from Bristol denied seven charges.