A woman accused of murdering her husband told police "I admit it all, I stabbed him" as she was arrested.

Penelope Jackson, 66, knifed her husband of 24 years, David, in their bungalow in Berrow, Somerset, on 13 February.

In footage released from the night of her arrest shown to a jury, she admits to stabbing Mr Jackson, 78, to officers who were called to the couple's house.

She admits manslaughter but denies murder.

The trial at Bristol Crown Court continues.