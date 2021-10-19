A woman accused of murdering her husband admitted stabbing him in footage of her arrest released by police.

Penelope Jackson, 66, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court over the death of her husband of 24 years David Jackson, 78, at their home in Somerset.

In the footage released from the night of her arrest on 13 February, she admits to stabbing Mr Jackson to the officers who were called to the couple's house.

She admits manslaughter but denies her husband's murder.