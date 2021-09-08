A painstaking operation has taken place to remove part of a driveway struck by a meteorite.

The meteorite came down at Winchcombe in Gloucestershire in February, landing outside the home of the Wilcock family.

The section of the driveway under which the remains of the space rock were left has now been removed in a lengthy process so the stone could be analysed at the Natural History Museum in London.

Scientists have been studying the rock since it landed because it holds within it chemistry that existed at the formation of our Solar System 4.6 billion years ago.