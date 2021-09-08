A painstaking operation has taken place to remove part of a driveway struck by a meteorite.

The meteorite came down at Winchcombe in Gloucestershire in February, landing outside the home of the Wilcock family.

The section of the driveway dented by the space rock has now been removed in a lengthy process so that it can be displayed at the Natural History Museum in London.

Scientists have been studying the meteorite itself since it landed because it holds within it chemistry that existed at the formation of our Solar System 4.6 billion years ago.

