'Miracle' Covid patient gives warning to others

A man, whose lungs were permanently damaged by Covid-19, has reminded people to stay safe during the pandemic.

Michael Burrows, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, spent more than two months in hospital and was put into an induced coma.

He developed sepsis and clots on his lungs and his family were told to prepare for the worst.

Mr Burrows, 34, then started to respond to treatment and woke up on Christmas Eve. He got to hug his family for the first time outside the hospital in January.

He said: "I'm happy for my family and the nurses that helped me."

Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson