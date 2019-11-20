A father has been unable to enjoy the smell of his own newborn baby due to the after-effects of long Covid.

Justin Hyde from Cheltenham completely lost his sense of smell after he caught the virus in March last year and is still suffering the effects almost a year on.

His condition is known as parosmia, a distortion of the sense of smell.

His baby girl was born just weeks after he recovered.

Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson.