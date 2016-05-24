Norbert and more than 40 other puppies were found crammed into the back of a van by officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary.

All of the puppies, which were aged between five and eight-weeks-old, were provided emergency veterinary care after they were found on 22 August.

Only 24 survived, but they have now been rehomed by members of the police force after an internal appeal attracted hundreds of applicants.

One man was arrested on suspicion of theft of the puppies.