"Amazing" boy recognised for raising thousands for NHS
A boy from Bristol, who raised more than £300,000 for the NHS, has received a Blue Peter badge for his efforts.
Seven-year-old Frank Mills was born with spina bifida, and made headlines by walking ten metres several times outside his house using a frame.
He was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised more than £32m by walking 100 laps of his garden.
Blue Peter's Lindsey Russell said Frank and his brother Billy were both "amazing".
Video journalist: Alex Howick
