The pandemic has touched every part of our lives, resulting in more than 50,000 deaths across the UK, according to government figures.

The NHS in Gloucestershire granted us exclusive access to the wards where Covid-19 patients are being cared for.

The medical teams felt it was important for this footage to be shown, despite this being a difficult time for those who have a relative in hospital and have been unable to visit.

The NHS teams believe it was necessary to make an exception for us, to show you what our hospitals are dealing with every day.

Video journalists: Steve Knibbs and David Bailey.