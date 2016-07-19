Wrecks visible in River Severn 60 years after disaster
It is 60 years since the Severn Railway Bridge disaster which saw two tanker barges - the Wastdale H and the Arkendale H - collide in fog near to Sharpness.
The two barges were then caught in the tide and collided with a railway bridge which collapsed. Five men lost their lives.
New drone footage gives us a close-up view of the remains of the shipwrecked vessels.
