New home sought for cardboard pirate ship
A grandfather from the Forest of Dean is trying to find a new home for a huge cardboard pirate ship that he made for his grandchildren.
Andy Seed from Blakeney built the three-metre-long boat for his two granddaughters, who he could not see during lockdown.
He stores it in his summer house to prevent it getting wet, but now needs the space for another project.
Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson.
