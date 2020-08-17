Charity appeal after drivers return to work
Video

Forest Mobile Meals appeal for drivers' help

A charity that provides meals for those in need has appealed for help from drivers to deliver the food.

Forest Mobile Meals, in Gloucestershire, said many of their previous drivers were furloughed workers.

And now they have returned to their jobs, the charity has been left short-staffed.

