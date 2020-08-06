Burglar jailed after high speed car chase

Video

A burglar, who went on the run after a high speed car chase, has been jailed.

Several police cars were rammed before a car being driven by Patrick Jones, 28, from Liverpool, was forced to stop on the A500 near Crewe in Cheshire in November 2018.

He escaped on foot and was eventually arrested in the West Midlands last month.

He had carried out a series of burglaries in Wiltshire, and was sentenced to a total of two years and six months for burglary and dangerous driving.

One of the traffic officers involved in the pursuit said it was "one of the worst cases of dangerous driving" he had witnessed.