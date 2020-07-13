Video

The first pine martens born in England for 200 years after moves to bring the rare mammal back to the Forest of Dean, have been caught on camera.

A group of 18 were moved from Scotland and released in Gloucestershire last September.

Since then at least three of the females have given birth.

Dr Cat McNicol, from Gloucestershire Wildlife Trust, said: "The fact that some females have given birth suggests the conditions in the forest are as good as we had hoped."

Extensive hunting and loss of woodlands in England over the last two centuries, nearly drove the pine marten to extinction.