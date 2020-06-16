Twins dress up for charity toddling marathon
These two-year-old twin sisters have been raising money for charity in a colourful way.

Isla-Rose and Lily-Mae have been doing daily walks near their Cheltenham home in various different costumes and fancy dress outfits.

