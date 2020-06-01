Sudoku solvers: 'People use us to go to sleep to'
'People use us to go to sleep to': Sudoku solvers become internet sensation

Two men have become YouTube stars with videos of them solving sudoku puzzles.

The number of viewers has rocketed since the coronovirus lockdown.

Mark Goodliffe and Simon Anthony say people are flocking to their channel for entertainment and relaxation.

