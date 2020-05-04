Media player
May the Fourth be with you from 'stay-home' Stormtroopers
A team of Star Wars fans has come together to share their experience of lockdown and urge others to stay home.
The group formed in 2012 to raise money and awareness of charities in Gloucestershire.
But since Covid-19 and lockdown measures hit, they have been advising the public - Stormtrooper outfits and all - to follow social-distancing rules.
The group continues to wear their costumes on Thursdays, during the clap for key workers event, to show their support for the NHS.
04 May 2020
