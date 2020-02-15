Media player
'How burlesque taught me to accept myself'
A group of about 20 people who had never done burlesque dancing before have come together to learn the art.
The Self Love Club, run by circus group Lavrak, promotes body positivity.
Those taking part said it has helped them to think better about their body image.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
15 Feb 2020
