Primary School Children Write Postcards For The Elderly
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stroud school children send postcards to elderly people

Primary children have been bringing smiles to the faces of elderly people with thoughtful handwritten cards.

Resthaven Nursing Home in Stroud reached out to local schools to combat loneliness among its residents.

The recipients of the "postcards of kindness" are in the process of writing back to their young penpals.

Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson

  • 22 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Dance class unites children and elderly