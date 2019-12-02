Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video shows Bristol World Cup street brawl
A "terrifying" street brawl took place after an England World Cup football match last year.
Sixteen men have been sentenced for their roles in the incident in Bristol's Park Street on 24 June 2018, after the Three Lions beat Panama.
Tables and signs were thrown, with several men injured, including one who suffered a broken leg.
Thirteen of the men were jailed, with three receiving suspended sentences.
02 Dec 2019
