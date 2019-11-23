Media player
Lisa has incurable cancer but uses fashion to 'live her best life' every day
Lisa Fry was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2011 and last year was told that it had spread to her sternum and is incurable.
Instead of "wallowing in self-pity" she wants to "live her best life every day", treating chemotherapy appointments like special occasions.
She loves how it makes her feel good and always seems to cheer up other patients and staff.
Lisa, from Bishop's Cleve near Cheltenham, has four boys and fell unexpectedly pregnant with her last, after being told chemo had destroyed her eggs.
23 Nov 2019
