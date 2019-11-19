Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Uplifting' follow-up to viral Christmas film
A video producer whose John Lewis-inspired Christmas film went viral last year has released an "uplifting" follow-up.
Made for You tells the story of a couple in a long-distance relationship at Christmas.
The film comes a year after creator Phil Beastall's first Christmas film, Love is a Gift was watched online more than 50 million times.
Mr Beastall said he wanted his latest film to have "a positive message".
-
19 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-50472981/uplifting-follow-up-to-viral-christmas-filmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window