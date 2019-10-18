Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glastonbury Festival footage from 1983 rediscovered
Footage of the Glastonbury Festival in the early 1980s has been rediscovered in the BBC film archives.
Back then, a ticket cost £12 and 30,000 people went - compared to 2019 when almost 250,000 people went.
The scenes from 1983 show how things have changed at the music festival over the past 36 years.
-
18 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-50094576/glastonbury-festival-footage-from-1983-rediscoveredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window