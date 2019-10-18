Glastonbury Festival in 1983
Glastonbury Festival footage from 1983 rediscovered

Footage of the Glastonbury Festival in the early 1980s has been rediscovered in the BBC film archives.

Back then, a ticket cost £12 and 30,000 people went - compared to 2019 when almost 250,000 people went.

The scenes from 1983 show how things have changed at the music festival over the past 36 years.

  • 18 Oct 2019
