Nursery rhymes, lullabies and bubbles are all part of singalong sessions helping dementia patients in Gloucestershire.

Liz Turner, who has run Baby Singalong in south Wales, is moving the sessions to care homes in the Forest of Dean and wants to get even more people involved.

She holds weekly sessions in various care homes, including Castleford House Care Home, and wants to include more mums so the events can be available all over the country.

Liz, whose father developed vascular dementia before his death, believes bringing singalong sessions into care homes and introducing the babies to the elderly, can encourage them to interact and reminisce.

Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson.