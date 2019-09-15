Exhibition celebrates Hindu community

Media player
Video
Exhibition celebrates Gloucestershire's Hindu community
A new exhibition is celebrating the Hindu community in Gloucestershire.
Musician, poet and photographer Rider Shafique has been photographing Hindu elders from across the county, and recording their stories.
The photographic display and accompanying audio recordings are part of the Gloucester History Festival.
15 Sep 2019
