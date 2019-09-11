Girl told she might not walk strolls to school
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Girl who 'would never walk' strolls to school

A girl whose parents were told she may never walk has managed the feat on her first day at school.

Four-year-old Lilac Jackson, from Cheltenham, had life-changing spinal surgery a year ago due to Spastic Diplegia Cerebral Palsy.

Her parents raised more than £100,000 to find the operation to achieve her dream of being able to chase her brother.

  • 11 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Girl walks into class on prosthetic leg