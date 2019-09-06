Trespassers film themselves at airport
Police warning over Cotswold Airport trespassing

Footage posted on YouTube showed two so-called urban explorers climbing on to aircraft that are being dismantled at Cotswold Airport near Kemble.

Wiltshire Police said trespassing was illegal and there were "serious dangers" in doing it at an airport.

