Bourton-on-the-Water football match draws hundreds
It all started more than a century ago when a few men got a bit too drunk in a Kingsbridge pub and spilt into the river to kick a ball around.
Since then the Bourton-on-the-Water river football match has become a tradition for the Gloucestershire village and now thousands of spectators from all over the world come to watch.
Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson
28 Aug 2019
