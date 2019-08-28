Annual River Football Match
Bourton-on-the-Water football match draws hundreds

It all started more than a century ago when a few men got a bit too drunk in a Kingsbridge pub and spilt into the river to kick a ball around.

Since then the Bourton-on-the-Water river football match has become a tradition for the Gloucestershire village and now thousands of spectators from all over the world come to watch.

Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson

  • 28 Aug 2019
