'Jimi Hendrix gave me his trousers'
Mickey Martin has had Jimi Hendrix's suede trousers since 1967.

He says he was given the strides by the guitar legend when he played a gig in Cheltenham.

Experts says they could be worth a small fortune if it could be proved they once belonged to Hendrix, who died in 1970.

  • 25 Aug 2019
