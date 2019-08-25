'Jimi Hendrix gave me his trousers'

Media player
Mickey Martin has had Jimi Hendrix's suede trousers since 1967.
He says he was given the strides by the guitar legend when he played a gig in Cheltenham.
Experts says they could be worth a small fortune if it could be proved they once belonged to Hendrix, who died in 1970.
