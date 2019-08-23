Media player
Gloucestershire man walks tortoise to the pub every day
A Gloucestershire man has started walking Nancy Drew the tortoise to the pub and around town.
Jason Smith says the African sulcata tortoise, which is actually male, needs to burn off energy, as in the wild he would ordinarily be looking for a mate at this time of year.
The creature has become famous around Tewkesbury, with people loving to stop and say hello.
Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson.
23 Aug 2019
