The wrestling postman delivering a smackdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cheltenham postman turned professional wrestler
When Cheltenham postman Ryan Williams turned 30 he decided it was finally time to live his childhood dream of becoming a professional wrestler.
Shortly after he was thrown into his first match with South West Wrestling, his postie gimmick has become a hit with audiences.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
-
21 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-49414684/cheltenham-postman-turned-professional-wrestlerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window