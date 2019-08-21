The wrestling postman delivering a smackdown
Cheltenham postman turned professional wrestler

When Cheltenham postman Ryan Williams turned 30 he decided it was finally time to live his childhood dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Shortly after he was thrown into his first match with South West Wrestling, his postie gimmick has become a hit with audiences.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

