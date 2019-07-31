Media player
Cotswolds wildflower meadows being restored
Wildflower-rich grassland is to be restored in the Cotswolds in a new project.
Scientists say 97% of species-rich grassland in England and Wales has been lost since the 1930s.
A typical patch can contain more than 100 species of flowering plants supporting butterflies, other insects, birds, bats and other small mammals.
31 Jul 2019
