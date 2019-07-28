adult ballet
'Ballet's for every size, shape and age'

Ballet classes are being run for adults who did not get the chance to dance when they were younger.

The lessons are taught by Claire Tracy, from Cheltenham, who believes ballet should be for everyone and adults should be given the same opportunity as children.

She said many of her students said they were felt unable to take part when they were younger because of their size or weight or gender,

