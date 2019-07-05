Video

Two brothers have set up their own business selling bamboo and wheat straws to shops, bars and restaurants to discourage them from using single-use plastic.

Amal and Aahan Patel said they returned from holiday last year heartbroken by the straws strewn across the beaches and wanted to do something about it.

The teenagers already have multiple shops, bars and restaurants on-board in Cheltenham.

Video journalist: Kathryn Emerson