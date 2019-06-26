Giving the gift of a voice to a teenager without one
Video

Gloucester teen, 17, finally given voice of his own

A teenager from Gloucester has finally been given a voice of his own.

Cain Webb was born with cerebral palsy, and relied on a computer controlled by his eyes to talk.

But up to now, his voice was just a generic computerised one.

  • 26 Jun 2019
