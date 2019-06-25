Boy, 4, designs new Notre-Dame Cathedral spire
A four-year-old boy has become so obsessed with Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, that he has come up with a plan to build a new spire.

Thomas Nourse-Wright, from Cheltenham, got interested in the famous building following a devastating fire in April.

He keeps a book of notes, including his Notre Dame drawings as well has his other favourite topics - wind turbines and Thomas Edison.

