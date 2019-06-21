'A jet crash landed in our field'

Video

In the 1940s Gloster Meteor jets were test flown from Brockworth airfield in Gloucester.

David Cannon, who lived nearby, was a small boy at the time, and often watched them take off.

He remembers one particular incident when a jet crash-landed on his father's farm.

Far from being alarmed, the event became an exciting highlight of David's early years.

This film includes archive footage of Gloster Meteors flying from Brockworth at about the same time.