#bookface
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gloucestershire libraries join #Bookface campaign

Libraries across Gloucestershire have been merging books with staff members for the #Bookface campaign.

The initiative is designed to encourage people to use their local libraries whilst having fun at the same time.

Staff members go to great lengths to match their look to characters on the covers of their favourite books to make the photos look as realistic as possible.

Photos supplied by Gloucestershire Libraries.

  • 21 Jun 2019
Go to next video: We speak to winners of the 500 Words competition