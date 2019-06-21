Media player
Gloucester's Kindertransport boys remembered
Eighty years ago, in Gloucester, 10 Jewish refugees were welcomed to the city from Germany, Austria and Poland - they were Kindertransport boys, fleeing Nazi persecution.
Some of their relatives have gathered in the city to look back at those times and to remember.
21 Jun 2019
