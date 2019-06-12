Cider workers remember factory

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cider workers remember Nailsea factory
Former workers at a cider company in Somerset have been reminiscing about their time there.
They made cider at the Coate's Cider factory in Nailsea.
It is part of a history project which is highlighting the town's industrial heritage.
-
12 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-48613684/cider-workers-remember-nailsea-factoryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window