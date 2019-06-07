The opera house in a Cotswolds back garden
The Longborough Festival is now open to the Cotswolds once again.

The annual opera event is held in a converted barn in Longborough, near Moreton-in-Marsh, and its owners recently won a prestigious award for bringing opera to the area.

