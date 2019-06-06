Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Salutation Inn repair shop aims to cut clothes waste
A pub is making minor clothes repairs for free in a bid to reduce clothes waste.
After hearing a BBC Radio 4 documentary about the issue, the landlord of the Salutation Inn in Berkeley, Gloucestershire, was so shocked he decided to spread awareness.
Peter Tiley joined up with local sewing group Sew and Sews to encourage people to bring in items of clothing in need of repair on a Monday night in exchange for buying the sewers a drink.
Video Journalist: Kathryn Emerson.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-48532891/salutation-inn-repair-shop-aims-to-cut-clothes-wasteRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window