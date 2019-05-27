Media player
Cheese rolling race has new champion
Gloucestershire's death-defying annual cheese rolling race has a new champion.
Max McDougall, 22, from Brockworth, won the first men's downhill race after sprinting and tumbling down Cooper's Hill.
Veteran cheese chaser Chris Anderson, 31, who holds a record 22 wins over the past 15 years did not compete as he was on holiday.
27 May 2019
