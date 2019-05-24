Thousands gather for Tall Ships Festival

Media player
Thousands gather for Gloucester's Tall Ships Festival
The weather is looking perfect for the Tall Ships and Adventure Festival in Gloucester this weekend.
It is the event's 10th anniversary and six historic vessels are already at the city's docks, ready for the 200,000 visitors expected.
24 May 2019
