Doctor Who filming in Gloucester
Fans watch Doctor Who filming in Gloucester city centre

Gloucester Cathedral is the setting for a new episode of Doctor Who to be shown early in the new year.

The plot of the episode is shrouded in mystery, but guest actress Jo Martin was seen filming scenes as a Gloucester city tour guide.

And despite there being no sign of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker herself, many local Doctor Who fans came out in the sun to watch.

  • 22 May 2019
