Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fans watch Doctor Who filming in Gloucester city centre
Gloucester Cathedral is the setting for a new episode of Doctor Who to be shown early in the new year.
The plot of the episode is shrouded in mystery, but guest actress Jo Martin was seen filming scenes as a Gloucester city tour guide.
And despite there being no sign of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker herself, many local Doctor Who fans came out in the sun to watch.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-gloucestershire-48371650/fans-watch-doctor-who-filming-in-gloucester-city-centreRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window